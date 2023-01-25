Staff Sgt. Season Bachman (middle), 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, collects samples from a patient for pre-screening, Jan. 24, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Since platelets only last for 5-7 days, there is a continuous need for donors to participate in AUAB’s apheresis program. The platelets collected are shipped to two locations within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 02:42 Photo ID: 7600431 VIRIN: 230124-F-DN236-0049 Resolution: 5226x3415 Size: 3 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What you need to stop the bleed [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.