    What you need to stop the bleed [Image 4 of 8]

    What you need to stop the bleed

    QATAR

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara Fales  

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Season Bachman (middle), 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, collects samples from a patient for pre-screening, Jan. 24, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Since platelets only last for 5-7 days, there is a continuous need for donors to participate in AUAB’s apheresis program. The platelets collected are shipped to two locations within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    This work, What you need to stop the bleed [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Blood
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    AUAB
    379 EMDSS

