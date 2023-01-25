What you need to stop the bleed

Airman 1st Class Mason Amadio, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron weapons systems controller, holds a stress ball while donating platelets at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 24, 2023. Apheresis is a technology that separates red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and plasma by centrifugation. Using sterile equipment, the technician directs the platelets into a collection bag while the rest of the blood is returned to the donor or discarded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)
