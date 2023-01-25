Airman 1st Class Mason Amadio, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron weapons systems controller, holds a stress ball while donating platelets at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 24, 2023. Apheresis is a technology that separates red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and plasma by centrifugation. Using sterile equipment, the technician directs the platelets into a collection bag while the rest of the blood is returned to the donor or discarded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 02:42 Photo ID: 7600434 VIRIN: 230124-F-DN236-0083 Resolution: 5917x3328 Size: 2.82 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, What you need to stop the bleed [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.