What you need to stop the bleed

    QATAR

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara Fales  

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Season Bachman, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, transfers blood to a vial in the apheresis donation clinic, Jan. 24, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Platelets are used to control bleeding and are vital to surviving surgeries. They are one of the four major components necessary for successful treatment of combat casualties with massive hemorrhage on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Blood
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    AUAB
    379 EMDSS

