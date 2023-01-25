Staff Sgt. Season Bachman, 379th Expeditionary Medical Support Squadron laboratory technician, puts a tourniquet on Airman 1st Class Mason Amadio, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron weapons systems controller, prior to a platelet donation, Jan. 24, 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Since platelets only last for 5-7 days, there is a continuous need for donors to participate in AUAB’s apheresis program. The platelets collected are shipped to two locations within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sahara L. Fales)

This work, What you need to stop the bleed [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Sahara Fales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.