Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurse Anesthetists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2023) - Capt. Craig Vass, a nurse anesthetist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, and Lt. Randall Barlow, a nurse anesthetist resident, consult prior to a patient procedure at the hospital. Barlow, a native of San Diego, California, says, “Certified registered nurse anesthetists are entrusted to provide high quality patient and family centered care to our active duty and retired beneficiaries.” Barlow holds a doctor of nursing from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) Week, Jan. 23 – 29, recognizes our nation’s nearly 59,000 nurse anesthetists. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

