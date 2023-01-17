Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurse Anesthetists [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurse Anesthetists

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 17, 2023) - Capt. Craig Vass, a nurse anesthetist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, and Lt. Randall Barlow, a nurse anesthetist resident, consult prior to a patient procedure at the hospital. Barlow, a native of San Diego, California, says, “Certified registered nurse anesthetists are entrusted to provide high quality patient and family centered care to our active duty and retired beneficiaries.” Barlow holds a doctor of nursing from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) Week, Jan. 23 – 29, recognizes our nation’s nearly 59,000 nurse anesthetists. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 12:09
    Photo ID: 7599590
    VIRIN: 230117-N-QA097-001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 418.78 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurse Anesthetists [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Intensive Care Unit
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Labor &amp; Delivery
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Galley
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Nurse Anesthetists

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    patient
    registered
    Uniformed Services University
    resident
    nurse anesthetist
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT