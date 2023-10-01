JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 10, 2023) - Chief Culinary Specialist Leandre Mathis, leading chief petty officer at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Galley, observes Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Stephen McClain prepare lunch menu items. Mathis, a native of Madison, Georgia, says, “We maintain high morale for the command by providing good, healthy food.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7599589
|VIRIN:
|230110-N-QA097-021
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|796.68 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Galley [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT