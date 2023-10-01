Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Galley [Image 4 of 5]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Galley

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 10, 2023) - Chief Culinary Specialist Leandre Mathis, leading chief petty officer at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Galley, observes Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Stephen McClain prepare lunch menu items. Mathis, a native of Madison, Georgia, says, “We maintain high morale for the command by providing good, healthy food.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Galley [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

