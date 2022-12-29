JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 29, 2022) - Hospitalman Celene Menchaca-Pimentel, of Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Labor & Delivery Clinic, tests the operational status of a baby warmer. Menchaca-Pimentel, a native of Riverside, California, says, “As a team, we help mothers get settled and assist with delivery and ensuring the baby is good and well taken care of.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7599588
|VIRIN:
|221229-N-QA097-091
|Resolution:
|3264x4076
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Labor & Delivery [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
