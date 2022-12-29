JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 29, 2022) - Hospitalman Celene Menchaca-Pimentel, of Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Labor & Delivery Clinic, tests the operational status of a baby warmer. Menchaca-Pimentel, a native of Riverside, California, says, “As a team, we help mothers get settled and assist with delivery and ensuring the baby is good and well taken care of.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

