    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Labor & Delivery [Image 3 of 5]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Labor &amp; Delivery

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 29, 2022) - Hospitalman Celene Menchaca-Pimentel, of Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Labor & Delivery Clinic, tests the operational status of a baby warmer. Menchaca-Pimentel, a native of Riverside, California, says, “As a team, we help mothers get settled and assist with delivery and ensuring the baby is good and well taken care of.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 12:09
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Labor & Delivery [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    delivery
    tests
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Labor & Delivery
    baby warmer

