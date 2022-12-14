Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 14, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Arnitt Jones, a work center supervisor at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Primary Care department, oversees patient record reviews with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sanique Colley. Arnitt, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, "It is important that sailors are medically ready for deployment." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

