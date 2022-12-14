JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 14, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Arnitt Jones, a work center supervisor at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Primary Care department, oversees patient record reviews with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sanique Colley. Arnitt, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, "It is important that sailors are medically ready for deployment." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7599587
|VIRIN:
|221214-N-QA097-041
|Resolution:
|2868x3585
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
