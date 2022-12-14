Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic [Image 2 of 5]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec. 14, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Arnitt Jones, a work center supervisor at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville’s Primary Care department, oversees patient record reviews with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sanique Colley. Arnitt, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, says, "It is important that sailors are medically ready for deployment." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Primary Care Clinic [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

