    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Intensive Care Unit [Image 1 of 5]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Intensive Care Unit

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Lt. Taylor Plumb, a family medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Intensive Care Unit, completes a patient report with nurses Natalie Mitchell and Lt. Rachel White. Plumb holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Plumb says, “As a Family Medicine intern I am honored to provide care to beneficiaries of all ages in support of the Family Medicine Residency Program.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Intensive Care Unit [Image 5 of 5], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

