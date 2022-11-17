Naval Hospital Jacksonville Intensive Care Unit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 17, 2022) – Lt. Taylor Plumb, a family medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Intensive Care Unit, completes a patient report with nurses Natalie Mitchell and Lt. Rachel White. Plumb holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Plumb says, “As a Family Medicine intern I am honored to provide care to beneficiaries of all ages in support of the Family Medicine Residency Program.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

