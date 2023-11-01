U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bryan Henry, an aircraft electrical and environmental systems specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Anthony Barrow, a munitions systems specialist, both assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, inspect the computer control group component of a GBU-12 laser-guided bomb during Agile Combat Employment training at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2023. ACE training is focused on developing multi-capable Airmen who are trained in additional expeditionary skills outside of their primary specialty. The ACE concept enhances resiliency and survivability while generating combat power that allows us to outpace our adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 08:49 Photo ID: 7599250 VIRIN: 230111-Z-DL835-0083 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 15.29 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Continues ACE Training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.