U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Henry Elling, an aircraft structural maintenance specialist, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, helps assemble a GBU-31 guided air-to-surface weapon during Agile Combat Employment training at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. ACE allows Airmen to widen capabilities by training in adjacent career fields, creating Multi-Capable Airmen that can operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 7599246 VIRIN: 230110-Z-DL835-0662 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 13.48 MB Location: SWANTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Continues ACE Training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.