180FW Continues ACE Training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Pawlicki, an aircraft armaments systems specialist, Tech. Sgt. Bryan Henry, an aircraft electrical and environmental systems specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Henry Elling, an aircraft structural maintenance specialist, all assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, learn to assemble and disassemble a GBU-31 guided air-to-surface weapon during Agile Combat Employment training at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. ACE training allows Airmen to widen capabilities by training in adjacent career fields, creating Multi-Capable Airmen that can operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

