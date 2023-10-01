A variety of tools are on a table in a munitions training area during Agile Combat Employment training at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180 Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. ACE training is focused on developing multi-capable Airmen who are trained in additional expeditionary skills outside of their primary specialty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|7599239
|VIRIN:
|230110-Z-DL835-0450
|Resolution:
|7288x4337
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|SWANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 180FW Continues ACE Training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
