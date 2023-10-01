Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Continues ACE Training [Image 5 of 13]

    180FW Continues ACE Training

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    A variety of tools are on a table in a munitions training area during Agile Combat Employment training at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180 Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. ACE training is focused on developing multi-capable Airmen who are trained in additional expeditionary skills outside of their primary specialty. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 7599239
    VIRIN: 230110-Z-DL835-0450
    Resolution: 7288x4337
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Continues ACE Training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

