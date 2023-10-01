Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Continues ACE Training [Image 7 of 13]

    180FW Continues ACE Training

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Henry Elling, an aircraft structural maintenance specialist, Staff Sgt. Lynken Price, a crew chief, and Tech. Sgt. Adam Pawlicki, an aircraft armaments systems specialist, all assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, work to assemble a GBU-31 guided air-to-surface weapon during Agile Combat Employment training at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. ACE training is focused on developing multi-capable Airmen who are trained in additional expeditionary skills outside of their primary specialty. The ACE concept enhances resiliency and survivability while generating combat power that allows us to outpace our adversaries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

