    180FW Continues ACE Training [Image 10 of 13]

    180FW Continues ACE Training

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Barrow, a munitions systems specialist, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, inspects a GBU-31 guided air-to-surface weapon during Agile Combat Employment training at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2023. ACE training allows Airmen to widen capabilities by training in adjacent career fields, creating Multi-Capable Airmen that can operate in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    This work, 180FW Continues ACE Training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Sarah Stalder Lundgren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

