XVIII Airborne Corps Honors Outgoing Chief Technology Officer

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Holland and Jared Summers, outgoing Corps Chief Technology Officer(CTO) for the XVIII Airborne Corps posing with his family in front of the Eternal Flame on the main post parade field at Fort Bragg, N.C., January 20, 2023. Summers in this capacity was responsible for innovations and digital transformation efforts of America’s Contingency Corps which spans over 14 installations serving 92,000 Soldiers.(U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie)

