XVIII Airborne Corps Honors Outgoing Chief Technology Officer

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christoper T. Donahue, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps, Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Holland saluting the United States flag at the Dragons Honors farewell ceremony for Mr. Jared Summers in front of the Eternal Flame on the main post parade field at Fort Bragg, N.C., January 20, 2023. Prior to Mr. Summers working with the XVIII Airborne Corps, he held several positions in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense focused on acquisitions, logistics, strategy and policies.(U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie)

