U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps, delivers remarks during a ceremony in honor of Jared Summers, outgoing Corps Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in front of the Eternal Flame on the main post parade field at Fort Bragg, N.C., January 20, 2023.



Summers in this capacity was responsible for overseeing technological transformation efforts for America’s Contingency Corps which spans over 14 installations serving 92,000 Soldiers. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 15:42 Photo ID: 7595445 VIRIN: 230120-A-HY112-316 Resolution: 5296x3531 Size: 10.24 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Honors Outgoing Chief Technology Officer [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Maxie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.