XVIII Airborne Corps Honors Outgoing Chief Technology Officer

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Holland, giving Mr. Jared Summers, outgoing Corps Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the XVIII Airborne Corps receiving an Iron Mike statue for his two years of serves to America’s Contingency Corps in front of the Eternal Flame on the main post parade field at Fort Bragg, N.C., January 20, 2023. Before serving as the CTO for the XVIII Airborne Corps was recognized as a corporate leader in data, analytics and technology, for leading multiple global teams implementing digital transformations for a Fortune 500 company. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie)

