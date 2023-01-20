XVIII Airborne Corps Honors Outgoing Chief Technology Officer

Photo By Pfc. Joshua Maxie | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Joshua Maxie | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas J. Holland and Jared Summers, outgoing Corps Chief Technology Officer(CTO) for the XVIII Airborne Corps posing with his family in front of the Eternal Flame on the main post parade field at Fort Bragg, N.C., January 20, 2023. Summers in this capacity was responsible for innovations and digital transformation efforts of America’s Contingency Corps which spans over 14 installations serving 92,000 Soldiers.(U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg, and community leaders, along with their families gathered at the Eternal Flame located at the main post parade field to honor and farewell Mr. Jared Summers, who served as the Chief Technology Officer for XVIII Airborne Corps from 2021 until 2023, in a ceremony on 20 January 2023.



Mr. Summers was honored during the Dragon Honors Farewell Ceremony hosted by Lt. Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, Commanding General of the XVIII Airborne Corps. Prior to the ceremony, Donahue presented Summers with the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal.



Many local elected officials, community partners, and former military leaders, including Gen. (Ret.) Dan McNeill and Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Steve England, former Commander, and Command Sergeant Major of the XVIII Airborne Corps, attended the ceremony to honor Summers.



After those in attendance rendered National honors, Donahue praised Summers’ contributions during his time with the XVIII Airborne Corps, which included service both at home and in support of two operational deployments. During his remarks, Donahue reinforced Summers’ impact commending many of the initiatives he led to propel the Corps’ focus on becoming a data-centric organization.



“Jared was exactly the right person to serve as our first Chief Technology Officer – and he has really laid the groundwork for organizations across the Department of Defense to emulate,” Donahue said.



Donahue finished by thanking the outgoing CTO for his technical expertise, his leadership, and his friendship. Donahue also thanked Summers’ family for their support during his tenure with the headquarters.



Following the Corps commander’s remarks, Summers took to the podium to express his gratitude and appreciation to the partners of industry and the members of the command who assisted our headquarters to establish the framework across Fort Bragg.



Summers spoke to the audience about his time as the CTO, sharing how special it was to serve within a military organization again and especially to be a part of the XVIII Airborne Corps.

“This is not about anything I did, this is about what we did,” Summers shared.



“The work is not over and this is just the beginning – we are all on a journey to ensure we continue to take care of our people and make this the most lethal and survivable force the world has ever known.”

Summers concluded his remarks by thanking everyone he served with, as well as his wife Emily, son Anderson, and daughter Savannah for their steadfast support during his assignment.



Summers has accepted a position as the Vice-President and Chief Technology Officer for Logistics Management Institute.