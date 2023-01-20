Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Honors Outgoing Chief Technology Officer [Image 3 of 5]

    XVIII Airborne Corps Honors Outgoing Chief Technology Officer

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Mr. Jared Summers, outgoing Corps Chief Technology Officer(CTO) for the XVIII Airborne Corps speaking at his Dragons Honors farewell ceremony in front of the Eternal Flame on the main post parade field at Fort Bragg, N.C., January 20, 2023. Prior to Mr. Summers working with the XVIII Airborne Corps, he held several positions in the U.S. Army, Air Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense focused on acquisitions, logistics, strategy and policies.(U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Maxie)

    industry
    technology
    modernize
    date
    data-centric

