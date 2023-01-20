RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius and U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a U.S. Secretary of Defense initiative, brings together global Allies and partners to discuss Ukraine's security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 07:30
|Photo ID:
|7594774
|VIRIN:
|221008-F-IT949-1211
|Resolution:
|5628x2793
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
