U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius and U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a U.S. Secretary of Defense initiative, brings together global Allies and partners to discuss Ukraine's security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

