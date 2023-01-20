RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius watches a video message from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Germany named Pistorius the country’s newest defence minister Jan. 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2023 07:30
|Photo ID:
|7594775
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-IT949-1239
|Resolution:
|3302x2810
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT