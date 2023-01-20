U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023, to discuss the current and future defense needs of Ukraine. Close coordination between the U.S., Allies and partners is critical to continuously reviewing defense forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

