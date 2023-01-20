Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III host the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. The U.S. will continue consulting Allies and partners to provide additional support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 07:30
    Photo ID: 7594776
    VIRIN: 230120-F-IT949-1243
    Resolution: 5190x1373
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 32
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG
    U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG
    U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG
    U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG
    U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG
    U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG
    U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT