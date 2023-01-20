U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, (left) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (middle) and Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov, right, attend the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners while continuously reviewing defense forces and making decisions regarding the movement of forces within Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

