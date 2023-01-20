RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Iceland Minister of Foreign Affairs Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, watches a video message from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2023. Ministers of defense and key leaders from more than 40 countries gathered to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing the U.S. Allies, and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.20.2023 07:30 Photo ID: 7594777 VIRIN: 230120-F-IT949-1279 Resolution: 5656x3873 Size: 3.45 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 15 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders for eighth UDCG [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.