51st FW, PACAF test next generation aircrew protection

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Davey, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, connects communications equipment to his helmet after removing an M50 respirator mask while participating in a next generation aircrew protection (NGAP) evaluation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. The evaluation was used as an opportunity to review the tactics, techniques and procedures of pilots and groundcrew members while operating in a CBRN contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

