U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Roberts, 97th Medical Group commander, Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, runs through step, launch and recovery (SLR) tactics, techniques and procedures with U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Davey, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, during a next generation aircrew protection (NGAP) evaluation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. NGAP aims to reduce the physiological burden of pilots during flying operations, ensuring continuity of mission capabilities in a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) contested environment while also protecting pilots from harmful agents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 23:41 Photo ID: 7594579 VIRIN: 230118-F-RI665-010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.46 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st FW, PACAF test next generation aircrew protection [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.