51st FW, PACAF test next generation aircrew protection

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Davey, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, wears specialized personal protective equipment in an A-10C Thunderbolt II while participating in a next generation aircrew protection (NGAP) evaluation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. Pacific Air Forces NGAP team members are slated to validate every installation within the major command and ultimately establish standardized counter-chemical warfare aircrew protection measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

