51st FW, PACAF test next generation aircrew protection

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Davey, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, dons flight equipment before participating in a next generation aircrew protection (NGAP) evaluation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. The evaluation consists of procedures designed to ensure aircrew have proper chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protective equipment and evaluate the tactics, techniques and procedures used to meet emerging threats while maintaining peak human performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

