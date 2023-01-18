51st FW, PACAF test next generation aircrew protection

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Charles Hall, Pacific Air Forces aircrew flight equipment major command functional manager, and U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Roberts, 97th Medical Group commander at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, observe U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Davey, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, during a next generation aircrew protection (NGAP) evaluation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. Pilots and groundcrew participants tested updated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) procedures by practicing step, launch and recovery of aircraft in a simulated chemical filled environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

