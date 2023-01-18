Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW, PACAF test next generation aircrew protection [Image 2 of 6]

    51st FW, PACAF test next generation aircrew protection

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isiah Echevarria, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, ensures U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Davey, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, has a tight seal for his M50 respirator mask while participating in a next generation aircrew protection (NGAP) evaluation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. Special modifications to the standard M50 mask are made to enable communication via radio between pilots and groundcrew, allowing for uninterrupted operations in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 23:41
    Photo ID: 7594578
    VIRIN: 230118-F-RI665-003
    Resolution: 4960x3300
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW, PACAF test next generation aircrew protection [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Protection
    A-10
    Warthog
    CBRN
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    51st FW

