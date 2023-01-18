51st FW, PACAF test next generation aircrew protection

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isiah Echevarria, 51st Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, ensures U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Davey, 25th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot, has a tight seal for his M50 respirator mask while participating in a next generation aircrew protection (NGAP) evaluation at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 18, 2023. Special modifications to the standard M50 mask are made to enable communication via radio between pilots and groundcrew, allowing for uninterrupted operations in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

