The Power Plant on the downstream side of Wolf Creek Dam at Cumberland River mile 460.9 in Jamestown, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the project, which provides enormous flood risk management benefits. The dam is seen here the early morning of Jan. 10, 2023. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:35 Photo ID: 7588287 VIRIN: 230110-A-EO110-1012 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 4.15 MB Location: JAMESTOWN, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.