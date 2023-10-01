Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits [Image 1 of 10]

    Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits

    JAMESTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Wolf Creek Dam at Cumberland River mile 460.9 in Jamestown, Kentucky, forms Lake Cumberland. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the project, which provides enormous flood risk management benefits. The dam is seen here the early morning of Jan. 10, 2023. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    This work, Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River
    Wolf Creek Dam
    Flood Risk Management

