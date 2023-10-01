Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits [Image 5 of 10]

    Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits

    JAMESTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Deborah Greene, hydropower mechanic, moves along a walkway while inspection spillway gate machinery Jan. 10, 20923, at Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River in Jamestown, Kentucky. She operates and maintains hydropower and spillway gate equipment in support of the flood risk management mission at the project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:35
    VIRIN: 230110-A-EO110-1005
    Location: JAMESTOWN, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits

    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Wolf Creek Dam
    Flood Risk Management
    Deborah Greene
    Hydropower Mechanic

