James Riley, Powerplant senior operator at Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River in Jamestown, Kentucky, turns off a CO2 unit during an inspection of a power unit inside the hydropower plant Jan. 10, 2023. He supervises and operates hydropower and spillway gate equipment in support of the flood risk management mission at the project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:35 Photo ID: 7588277 VIRIN: 230110-A-EO110-1003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 17.21 MB Location: JAMESTOWN, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.