Wolf Creek Dam provides enormous flood risk management benefits

A fishing boat navigates across Lake Cumberland early morning Jan. 10, 2023, near Wolf Creek Dam at Cumberland River mile 460.9 in Jamestown, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operates and maintains the project, which provides enormous flood risk management benefits. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

