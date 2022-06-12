AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, command chief, learn about assets of the Royal Jordanian Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, King Abdullah II Air Base, Jordan, December 6, 2022. The strong partnership between the USAF and the RJAF helps ensure the security and stability of the AFCENT area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

