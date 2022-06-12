Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders [Image 2 of 6]

    AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders

    MARKA, JORDAN

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander tours the Royal Jordanian Air Force Air Defence Operations Center in Marka, Jordan, December 6, 2022. Grynkewich toured various RJAF units while in Jordan, building upon the U.S.’s strong partnership with its regional partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.12.2023 03:51
    Location: MARKA, JO
    AFCENT
    RJAF
    Royal Jordanian Air Force
    Grynkewich
    Partner For Strength

