AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander tours the Royal Jordanian Air Force Air Defence Operations Center in Marka, Jordan, December 6, 2022. Grynkewich toured various RJAF units while in Jordan, building upon the U.S.’s strong partnership with its regional partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

