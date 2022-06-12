United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander tours the Royal Jordanian Air Force Air Defence Operations Center in Marka, Jordan, December 6, 2022. Grynkewich toured various RJAF units while in Jordan, building upon the U.S.’s strong partnership with its regional partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 03:51
|Photo ID:
|7586500
|VIRIN:
|221206-F-AY340-054
|Resolution:
|5226x3477
|Size:
|9.45 MB
|Location:
|MARKA, JO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT