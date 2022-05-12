United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander exchanges a gift with Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hiyasat, commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force during a visit to Marka, Jordan, December 5, 2022. Grynkewich visited Jordan to meet with key RJAF leaders and discuss opportunities for improving interoperability and strengthening the partnership between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 03:51 Photo ID: 7586499 VIRIN: 221205-F-AY340-018 Resolution: 4947x3958 Size: 7.47 MB Location: MARKA, JO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.