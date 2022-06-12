AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander meets Royal Jordanian Air Force personnel at the RJAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, King Abdullah II Air Base, Jordan, December 6, 2022. The strong partnership between the USAF and the RJAF helps ensure the security and stability of the AFCENT area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

