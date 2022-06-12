United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, learns about the Royal Jordanian Air Force AT-802 Block 1B aircraft at the RJAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, King Abdullah II Air Base, Jordan, December 6, 2022. Grynkewich toured various RJAF units while in Jordan, building upon the U.S.’s strong partnership with its regional partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2023 03:51
|Photo ID:
|7586504
|VIRIN:
|221206-F-AY340-215
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.48 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Micah Coate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT