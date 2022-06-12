AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, learns about the Royal Jordanian Air Force AT-802 Block 1B aircraft at the RJAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, King Abdullah II Air Base, Jordan, December 6, 2022. Grynkewich toured various RJAF units while in Jordan, building upon the U.S.’s strong partnership with its regional partner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

