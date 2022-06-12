AFCENT Commander Meets with Royal Jordanian Air Force Leaders

United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, sits in a Royal Jordanian Air Force Cessna 208B at the RJAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, King Abdullah II Air Base, Jordan, December 6, 2022. Grynkewich visited Jordan to meet with key RJAF leaders and discuss opportunities for improving interoperability and strengthening the partnership between the two forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Micah Coate)

