    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5]

    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Sowinski, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft weapons load crew member, inspects components to ensure they are serviceable during the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Weapons Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. The competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of each Airman to load munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 06:11
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    competition
    saber nation

