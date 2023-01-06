U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Sowinski, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft weapons load crew member, inspects components to ensure they are serviceable during the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Weapons Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. The competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of each Airman to load munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 06:11 Photo ID: 7583693 VIRIN: 230106-F-SS755-885 Resolution: 7067x3975 Size: 9.49 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.