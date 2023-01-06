U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Sowinski, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft weapons load crew member, inspects components to ensure they are serviceable during the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Weapons Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. The competition tests the knowledge and proficiency of each Airman to load munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7583693
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-SS755-885
|Resolution:
|7067x3975
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
