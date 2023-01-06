Three Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron relax after participating in the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. The event allows weapons load crews to put their skills to the test against others, as they compete to see who can quickly and correctly arm their respective aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7583689
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-SS755-634
|Resolution:
|7278x4094
|Size:
|21.6 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52 FW hosts load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT