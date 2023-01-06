Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52 FW hosts load crew competition [Image 1 of 5]

    52 FW hosts load crew competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron relax after participating in the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. The event allows weapons load crews to put their skills to the test against others, as they compete to see who can quickly and correctly arm their respective aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    VIRIN: 230106-F-SS755-634
    This work, 52 FW hosts load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morale
    munitions
    competion
    saber nation

