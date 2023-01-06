52 FW hosts load crew competition

Three Airmen assigned to the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron relax after participating in the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. The event allows weapons load crews to put their skills to the test against others, as they compete to see who can quickly and correctly arm their respective aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

