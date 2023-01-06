Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 4 of 5]

    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paetyn Werner, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons standardization evaluator, examines Airmen participating in the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Weapons Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. As part of the competition, participants were timed on their ability to complete a loading process efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 06:11
    Photo ID: 7583692
    VIRIN: 230106-F-SS755-793
    Resolution: 7291x4101
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52 FW hosts load crew competition
    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition
    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition
    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition
    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    morale
    competition
    saber nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT