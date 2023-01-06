U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paetyn Werner, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons standardization evaluator, examines Airmen participating in the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Weapons Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. As part of the competition, participants were timed on their ability to complete a loading process efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 06:11 Photo ID: 7583692 VIRIN: 230106-F-SS755-793 Resolution: 7291x4101 Size: 8.75 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.