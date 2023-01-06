U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenny Rogers, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, tightens down a fin onto a munition during the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Weapons Load Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6,2023. As part of the event, two teams of three Airmen were evaluated on their ability to complete the loading process efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 06:11 Photo ID: 7583690 VIRIN: 230106-F-SS755-706 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 10.8 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.