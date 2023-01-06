U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenny Rogers, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, tightens down a fin onto a munition during the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Weapons Load Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6,2023. As part of the event, two teams of three Airmen were evaluated on their ability to complete the loading process efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7583690
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-SS755-706
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|10.8 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
