    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 2 of 5]

    52 FW hosts annual load crew competition

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenny Rogers, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, tightens down a fin onto a munition during the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Weapons Load Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6,2023. As part of the event, two teams of three Airmen were evaluated on their ability to complete the loading process efficiently. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 06:11
    Photo ID: 7583690
    VIRIN: 230106-F-SS755-706
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    munitions
    competition
    saber nation

