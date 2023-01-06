A weapons load crew assigned to the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron loads a munition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet later this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 06:11
|Photo ID:
|7583691
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-SS755-758
|Resolution:
|7055x3968
|Size:
|7.76 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT