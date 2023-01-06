A weapons load crew assigned to the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron loads a munition onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 52nd Fighter Wing Annual Load Crew of the Year Competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 6, 2023. The winning crew is scheduled to be announced at the Maintenance Professionals of the Year Banquet later this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 06:11 Photo ID: 7583691 VIRIN: 230106-F-SS755-758 Resolution: 7055x3968 Size: 7.76 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52 FW hosts annual load crew competition [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.