The Deployment Transition Center staff, Health Promotion team gather in front of their completed meal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022. During the demonstration, DTC members were offered nutrition advice. These services are offered to anyone in the Kaiserslautern Military Community year round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 05:41 Photo ID: 7582756 VIRIN: 221212-F-XE065-1143 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.65 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Health Promotions team cooks up healthy habits [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.