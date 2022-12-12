The Deployment Transition Center staff, Health Promotion team gather in front of their completed meal at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 12, 2022. During the demonstration, DTC members were offered nutrition advice. These services are offered to anyone in the Kaiserslautern Military Community year round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2023 05:41
|Photo ID:
|7582756
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-XE065-1143
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Ramstein Health Promotions team cooks up healthy habits [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein Health Promotions team cooks up healthy habits
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT